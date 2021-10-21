PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI say sone person was found dead in a Portland, Oregon, home Thursday morning after a standoff.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the FBI says it was unclear how the person died. No law enforcement agencies used force during the standoff in Northeast Portland.

FBI agents were conducting an investigation into child exploitation at the home about 9:30 a.m.

An occupant of the home barricaded themselves inside, and a Special Emergency Reaction Team from the Portland Police Bureau responded to the scene. Authorities have not identified the person.

After entering the home, officers found the person dead. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.