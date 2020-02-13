EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A father and son were killed Saturday when their car went down an embankment between southeast of Springfield.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon received a report of a vehicle on fire down an embankment between Jasper and Lowell, The Register-Guard reported.

A neighbor heard the crash and told someone to call 911 while he responded to the area, police said.

The neighbor found a man ejected from the car and began life-saving efforts with the assistance of a bystander until Lowell Rural Fire Protection District arrived, police said. Tyler Morin, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies located Morin’s father, Bradley Morin, 67, of Eugene, who was also pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, police said.