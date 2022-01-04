PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A father and son were shot to death in Northeast Portland on Saturday, police said.

Andre Foster, 43, and Quayan Foster, 21, were publicly identified by Portland police late Monday afternoon, KOIN-TV reported.

Autopsies ruled their deaths homicide by gunshot, police said. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at Northeast 131st Place.

When police arrived, one of the men had died while police say the other died at the hospital. Police say a third person who was shot is expected to survive. That person’s name wasn’t released.

Police didn’t say if they have identified any suspects or made any arrests.