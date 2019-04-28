WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — The father of a woman who died of heroin withdrawal in an Alaska jail has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the state.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that a judge approved a $400,000 settlement April 19 of the March 2016 lawsuit filed against the Alaska Department of Corrections by John Green, the father of Kellsie Green of Wasilla.

Authorities say the 24 year old died five days after entering an Anchorage jail in January 2016.

Her death certificate indicated she died at Alaska Regional Hospital of malnutrition, dehydration, renal failure and heart dysrhythmia.

Green says he was willing to settle in part because the state released video, audio and other materials in his daughter’s case that he hopes will prompt a change in inmate detox procedures.

