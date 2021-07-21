TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — A father and 7-year-old daughter drowned on Tuesday in the Sandy River downstream from Dabney State Recreation Area near Troutdale, authorities said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the girl’s floating device flipped and her father tried to save her at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The girl was floating in the river and her father went into the water from the shore to ty to rescue her, Multnomah County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies and Gresham firefighters found the man unresponsive in the water and searchers found the girl in the water about an hour later. The two were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities haven’t released their names pending family notification.

Sheriff’s officials said two other people have drowned in the Sandy River in July including a 21-year-old swimmer at Dabney State Recreation Area and a 33-year-old man at Oxbow Regional Park.

None of the victims were wearing life jackets, authorities said.