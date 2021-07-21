TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — A Portland father and 7-year-old daughter drowned on Tuesday in the Sandy River downstream from Dabney State Recreation Area near Troutdale, authorities said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jenni Fernandez-Suarez’s floating device flipped and her father, Erislandy Fernandez-Sanchez, tried to save her at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The girl was floating in the river and her father went into the water from the shore to try to rescue her, Multnomah County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies and Gresham firefighters found Fernandez-Sanchez, 42, unresponsive in the water and searchers found the child in the water about an hour later. The two were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said two other people have drowned in the Sandy River in July including a 21-year-old swimmer at Dabney State Recreation Area and a 33-year-old man at Oxbow Regional Park.

None of the victims were wearing life jackets, authorities said.