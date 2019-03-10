KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The fate of a bond issue for a field house in Soldotna remains unsettled, with votes still to be counted following a recent election.
The Peninsula Clarion reports that officials plan to review more than 150 absentee and questioned ballots Tuesday, which could tip the balance. Early results showed a 21-vote difference, with the measure losing.
Certification of the election is tentatively set for Wednesday.
Voters were asked if the city should issue a $10 million bond to fund construction of the field house. The city sales tax would increase by a half percent to cover the debt.
Most Read Local Stories
- Major prostitution bust: Seattle police raid 11 massage parlors, freeing 26 women
- Sorry not sorry: Democrats are bailing out Trump, one tone-deaf tweet at a time | Danny Westneat
- 'I was scammed': Art Institute of Seattle will close abruptly Friday, two weeks before end of quarter
- Man convicted in rape, prostitution case traced to Seattle homeless encampment
- CDC: Unvaccinated Oregon boy almost dies of tetanus; $1M to save him
Total cost of the building is estimated at $11.8 million. Private donations, grants or potentially money previously authorized by the council would cover the amount not covered by the bond.