KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The fate of a bond issue for a field house in Soldotna remains unsettled, with votes still to be counted following a recent election.

The Peninsula Clarion reports that officials plan to review more than 150 absentee and questioned ballots Tuesday, which could tip the balance. Early results showed a 21-vote difference, with the measure losing.

Certification of the election is tentatively set for Wednesday.

Voters were asked if the city should issue a $10 million bond to fund construction of the field house. The city sales tax would increase by a half percent to cover the debt.

Total cost of the building is estimated at $11.8 million. Private donations, grants or potentially money previously authorized by the council would cover the amount not covered by the bond.