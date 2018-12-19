PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Interstate 84 eastbound in Portland, temporarily shutting down the area and hindering the morning commute.

KOIN reports Portland police said officers responded to the crash shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday and found a man lying on the shoulder of the freeway. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officers believe the driver of the vehicle was driving east on I-84 when they hit the pedestrian, who was on the road at the time. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.