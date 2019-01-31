BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to compensate Idaho farmers and ranchers for damage caused by elk, deer, antelope and moose to irrigation equipment and ground planted with seeds in the fall will get a hearing before lawmakers.
The House Resources and Conservation Committee on Thursday approved a hearing for the proposed law that would cost the Idaho Department of Fish and Game about $150,000 annually.
Republican Rep. Fred Wood of Burley brought the legislation forward and said farmers and ranchers will be able to get money for both parts and labor for damage to irrigation equipment.
The legislation would also prevent farmers and ranchers from being doubly reimbursed by seeking compensation from more than one agency.
