MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A famous hotel in Yellowstone National Park is open again after renovations.

The National Park Service reopened the Mammoth Hot Springs hotel on Friday after a four-year project that cost $30 million.

About 100 people attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Park maintenance worker Dean Heppner helped with the effort to fix up the 106-year-old hotel in northern Yellowstone. Heppner tells the Billings Gazette it was a chance to see features of the building nobody else could see.

The hotel gets about 95,000 visitors a year.

___

Information from: The Billings (Mont.) Gazette, , http://www.billingsgazette.com