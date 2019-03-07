BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The family of an elderly couple who were hit by a car while crossing a Boise street say they’re still trying to come to grips with the aftermath of the accident.

Eighty-seven-year-old Florence Goar died on Feb. 27 after she and her husband Bob were hit by a sport utility vehicle while walking in a crosswalk. Bob Goar, 89, was seriously injured.

The couple’s daughter, Donna Walker, told Boise television station KTVB that her parents were about to celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary and never wanted to be apart.

Walker says Bob Goar’s condition is worsening, and the family is planning to move him from the hospital to home hospice care. She says he’s having trouble processing what happened, but sometimes remembers the crash. That’s when he tells family members that he’s got to go find Florence.

Boise police are still investigating the collision, and say they’re looking for a person who may have witnessed the event.

