PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau and the family of 28-year-old Andrew Patrick Hathaway are asking for the public’s help to solve his murder.
Hathaway’s body was found on Sept. 5, 2018 in the trunk of a white 2003 Chevy Impala that was engulfed in flames.
The medical examiner’s office determined that Hathaway, of Milwaukie, was killed before the car was set on fire.
Hathaway’s family is offering $2,500 for information that solves the case. Crime Stoppers is also offering $2,500.
There are no suspects in the case.