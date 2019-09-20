PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of a 31-year-old woman who died after she tried to run across U.S. 26 at night has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit in exchange for $305,000 from the two drivers who struck her.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the family of Savannah Munden was scheduled to go to trial this week against the first driver, who was drunk when he hit Munden on an on-ramp near downtown Portland. Police say Brent McCune had a blood alcohol level of .22 percent over two hours after his car struck Munden Aug. 8, 2016.

The legal limit for driving is .08 percent.

McCune was sentenced to 30 days in jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run driving.

He wasn’t prosecuted for causing Munden’s death because prosecutors couldn’t determine whether a sober driver would have been able to avoid hitting Munden. It also was unclear if McCune or the second driver caused her death.

The second driver, Salvador Santillan Gomez, stopped, stayed at the scene and wasn’t charged with any crimes.

McCune and his insurance company agreed to pay $255,000. Although Gomez wasn’t listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, Gomez’s insurer agreed to pay $50,000.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com