HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — The family of a teenager who drowned after a swim practice has filed a $70 million lawsuit against the city of Hillsboro, the school district and pool cover businesses.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Washington County Circuit Court, cites wrongful death as a result of negligence, The Oreogonian/OregonLive reported.

Nabila Maazouz, an Oregon Episcopal School freshman, was found dead under a pool cover at Hillsboro’s Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center after a Liberty High School swim team practice Nov. 20, 2019.

Coaches had told the swimmers to cover the pool with heavy covers that create suction when rolled onto water, the lawsuit said.

Maazouz and others swam with a cover to the pool’s deep end, then swam back underneath the cover, the lawsuit said. Maazouz and others did the same with a second cover but Maazouz did not resurface, the lawsuit said.

Nabila’s body was found after her mother, Patricia Maazouz, noticed swimmers leaving without her daughter and went inside, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges the ThermaGard pool covers were “defective and unreasonably dangerous.”

ThermaGard’s manufacturer, Universal Filtration Inc., and its seller, The Pool and Spa House, are named as lawsuit defendants. The companies didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Our hearts remain with the Maazouz family and everyone in our community who has been devastated by the tragic death of Nabila,” city spokesperson Patrick Preston said.

Hillsboro School District spokesperson Beth Graser said Maazouz’s “death was a tragedy that we are all still grieving.”