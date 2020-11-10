KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The family of a Klamath Falls man who died while working at the Columbia Forest Products mill has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The mother of Francis “Frankie” Crispin, Kay Moyette, is suing the mill for nearly $5.5 million after Crispen fell into a vat of scalding, corrosive liquid on Nov. 17, 2017 while he was repairing an electrical cord that operates a motor at the mill. The complaint alleges Columbia failed to install the proper safety equipment, such as guard rails or other fall protection, that could have prevented Crispen’s death, The Herald and News reported.

An OSHA investigation into his death completed in May 2018 led to $17,500 in fines for Columbia after finding safety violations including holes in the vat cover and not providing safer access to the area. Columbia has since installed improved guardrails around the vat, according to the OSHA report.

An email has been sent by The Associated Press to the company seeking comment on the lawsuit.

The complaint states Crispen’s family has incurred economic losses of almost $3 million, from things like funeral expenses and loss of income, and noneconomic losses totaling $2.5 million.

Crispen was an apprentice electrician and was on his way to taking the test to become a journeyman.

The wrongful death suit was filed last week in Multnomah County.