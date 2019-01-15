EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The family of a man shot and killed Friday by police officers at a Eugene middle school says they will conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

The Register-Guard reports family members of 30-year-old Charles Landeros made their first public comments Tuesday through attorney Lauren Regan.

Regan, executive director of Civil Liberties Defense Center, said the family believes it’s important that the investigation be reviewed by outside experts.

They asked to immediately view any video footage of the shooting and requested to review all reports generated during the investigation.

Police say Landeros showed up with a gun at Cascade Middle School amid a custody dispute. Police say as two officers were escorting him from the school, Landeros pulled out the gun and was shot during an ensuing struggle.

An interagency law enforcement team continues to investigate.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com