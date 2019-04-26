GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho continue to investigate the disappearance of a Grangeville woman.

KLEW-TV reported on Thursday that on April 15, the one-year anniversary of Shawnta Pankey’s disappearance, her family returned to Pine Bar, along the Salmon River.

They wrote messages on a sign for her, putting up balloons, flowers and a teddy bear.

Pankey was 25-year-old when she went missing after reportedly camping with her boyfriend, Eddie Mills, in the area.

Mills told investigators they had an argument and she left the campsite on foot.

Her mother, LaDena Morris, reported Pankey missing on April 16, 2018. By May, she had hired a private investigator.

The family is still offering a $12,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that will lead them to Pankey.

