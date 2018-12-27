BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The families of three Mountain Home airmen who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 84 have filed tort claims against the Idaho Transportation Department.

The Idaho Statesman reports the families allege that inadequate signage and warnings ahead of a construction zone contributed to a June collision that killed four people.

The three claims allege more than $12 million in damages.

The tort claims put the state on notice that they intend to file lawsuits. The state has 90 days to respond to the claims. If the state denies or does not respond to the claims, the families may file lawsuits.

Senior Airman Carlos “C.J.” Johnson, Senior Airman Lawrence “Pit” Manlapit III, Senior Airman Karlie A. Westall and tractor-trailer driver Illya D. Tsar were killed in the June 16 crash.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com