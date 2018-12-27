BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The families of three Mountain Home airmen who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 84 have filed tort claims against the Idaho Transportation Department.
The Idaho Statesman reports the families allege that inadequate signage and warnings ahead of a construction zone contributed to a June collision that killed four people.
The three claims allege more than $12 million in damages.
The tort claims put the state on notice that they intend to file lawsuits. The state has 90 days to respond to the claims. If the state denies or does not respond to the claims, the families may file lawsuits.
Most Read Local Stories
- Plane from Beijing reaches Seattle after 12-hour unscheduled stop on remote Alaskan island
- 'King tides' arrive on Seattle-area beaches; snow possible north of Everett
- 6 customers draw guns on men attempting to steal tools from Marysville store
- Seattle area has become a hub for treatment of extreme tech use VIEW
- Do you know this person? Seattle police release photos of suspect in Fremont arsons
Senior Airman Carlos “C.J.” Johnson, Senior Airman Lawrence “Pit” Manlapit III, Senior Airman Karlie A. Westall and tractor-trailer driver Illya D. Tsar were killed in the June 16 crash.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com