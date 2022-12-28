Four people died, including a 4-year-old girl, in two separate crashes Tuesday on Highway 26 after falling trees struck passing trucks, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree fell directly on top of the roof of a Ford F-150 truck near milepost 15.5, in Clatsop County.

Everyone inside the truck died in the crash: Justin Nolasco Pedraza, 19, of Seaside, who was driving; Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco, 41, of Seaside; and an unidentified 4-year-old girl.

The extreme wind made it unsafe and difficult to investigate the crash, Oregon State Police said. The highway was closed for about five hours.

About four hours later, a tree fell onto the cab of a Peterbilt semitruck near Highway 26 milepost 64, in Wasco County.

Oregon State Police responded to the crash about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The truck driver, 53-year-old James Darron Lyda of Prineville, lost control of the truck and veered off the highway. He died at the crash scene, state police said.

Investigators closed that section of the highway for about three hours Tuesday evening.

At the same time, a third fatal crash closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 from Troutdale past Bonneville Dam.