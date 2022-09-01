A Canadian man died after a tree fell on his tent at a remote wilderness campsite in Olympic National Park, authorities say.
Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve, 34, was camping at Elk Lake, which can be accessed by the Hoh River trail.
Officials received notice of his death Tuesday via a Garmin inReach satellite communication device, according to the National Park Service.
Park service authorities arrived the next morning by helicopter, and Bernier-Villeneuve’s body was taken to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.