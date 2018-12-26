FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Officials say no long-term water damage is expected after a sprinkler pipe broke, flooding a Fairbanks theater.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the flooding occurred last week at the Pioneer Park Centennial Center for the Arts, which contains a theater, a civic center and an art gallery.

Matt Want, a DJ who was working an event at the civic center, says an alarm went off Friday night, and he noticed water pooling in a stairwell.

He says he could hear water pouring into the theater, which was behind a locked door.

Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward says maintenance workers were able to clean up the water.

He says he didn’t have information about what caused the pipe to fail.

