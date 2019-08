ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a 59-year-old Fairbanks resident has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Elliot Highway.

Troopers say Jackie Lester was driving north in a Toyota Tundra when the vehicle veered off the road and overturned.

Lester died at the scene.

Troopers were notified of the crash shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.