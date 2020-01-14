By
The Associated Press

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Human remains were found inside a vacant apartment by Fairbanks police officers searching for a missing person.

Officers on Sunday night searched for a person reported missing last week, the department said in a press released.

Officers drove to an apartment complex in an east Fairbanks neighborhood and were given consent to search an empty apartment. They found a body inside.

The body could not immediately be identified. The remains were to be sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for identification.

