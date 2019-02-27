FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Fairbanks officials have extended a slate of equal rights protections to a number of demographic groups, including the LGBTQ community.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Fairbanks City Council enacted an ordinance Monday, adding protections to city code for employment, housing and public accommodations.
The council members voted on a number of amendments to the ordinance, rejecting language that would have allowed employers to establish dress code policies and adding language protecting religious exemptions.
Religious corporations, associations, educational institutions and societies are exempt from the measure when employing people of a particular religion to perform work connected with such groups.
The measure also established a way for victims to challenge discriminatory practices in court.
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com