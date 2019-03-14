FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The city mayor and a borough mayor in one Alaska city are advocating opposite positions on public marijuana consumption.
The Daily News-Miner reports the officials are split on new state regulations scheduled to take effect April 11 that will allow on-site marijuana use at retail cannabis stores.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly released a statement saying the city’s current prohibition of on-site use will remain in place.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward says he plans to allow the process to move forward without opposition.
Ward says he prefers to leave the question open to residents who can exercise a provision allowing individual communities to opt out through a referendum.
Alaska legalized recreational marijuana in 2014. The new state regulations say on-site use areas must remain separate from retail shops.
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com