FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A 20-year-old Fairbanks man who shot and killed a woman in 2016 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Fairbanks television station KTVF reports Lewis Tyshawn Harvin pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder as part of a plea arrangement.
Prosecutors say Harvin in 2016 fired into a crowd of people at a party near the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
A bullet struck 19-year-old Janet Barragan in the neck. She was transported to Anchorage in critical condition and later died from the injuries.
Harvin was originally charged with first and second degree murder. He was scheduled to begin trial a few weeks ago but reached a plea deal.
Harvin admitted that he had attempted to shoot another person at the party.
Harvin apologized to Barragan’s family at sentencing.

Information from: KTVF-TV, http://www.webcenter11.com