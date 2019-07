FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Fairbanks man suffered serious injuries in an all-terrain vehicle crash.

Alaska State Troopers on Saturday night received a report of a crash on the Mike Kelly trail about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Two Rivers.

Troopers and other responders including a firefighting helicopter crew from Grangeville, Idaho, found 48-year-old Mark Elzey with serious injuries.

Elzey was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.