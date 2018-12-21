FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Fairbanks man whose conviction in a 1997 killing was vacated nearly 20 years later faces felony assault and criminal mischief charges.
Kevin Walter Pease is accused of swinging a bat at a woman in a car earlier this month. Court record didn’t show an attorney for Pease.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports an additional misdemeanor warrant was issued for Pease in October for failing to appear at a hearing for a charge of driving under the influence.
Pease is one of the men sometimes referred to as the Fairbanks Four, who spent nearly 20 years in prison for a killing in which they asserted their innocence. The convictions were vacated in December 2015.
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit they filed against police and prosecutors. The men are appealing.
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com