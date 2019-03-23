FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — It took two hours and 10,000 gallons (37,853 liters) of water to quell a fire that broke out at the Fairbanks North Star Borough landfill, officials said.

The blaze south of Fairbanks burned an area measuring 200 feet (61 meters) by 100 feet (30 meters) by the time fire crews arrived, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported .

“It was mostly frozen but it was still burning,” Battalion Chief Scott Raygor said, adding a lot of tires and plastic were in the area. “It was thick, black, nasty smoke, but fortunately we were able to stay upwind of it.”

The fire reported early Thursday morning was burning in an area where people dump their household trash, according to Fairbanks city fire officials.

Raygor said landfill fires are relatively common and can be ignited a variety of ways.

“Hot embers, wood stove ashes, charcoal, even computer batteries: Something was sitting in that pile hot, smoldered for a while and eventually caught everything else on fire,” he said.

Fairbanks firefighters were assisted at the scene by crews from Chena-Goldstream, Steese Volunteer, University and Fort Wainwright fire departments.

