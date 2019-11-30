FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — City officials in Alaska have introduced an ordinance to tax tobacco vaping products the same 8% tax as other tobacco products in Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that the proposed legislation would expand the current definition of tobacco products in city code to include vaping products like vape pens and e-cigarettes.

Officials say the tax currently includes cigarettes, cigars, cheroots, stogies, perique, snuff or snuff flour, smoking or chewing tobacco.

City officials say Councilman Aaron Gibson proposed the ordinance and is expected to formerly introduce it to the council Monday.

Gibson says the ordinance would help raise city revenue.

Some business owners say the tax could hurt business and force competition with online retailers.

Officials say the tax would not be implemented until April 2020 if passed.

