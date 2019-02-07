ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A cultural group says Facebook is continuing remove posts by an Alaska Native artist selling items made of sea otter fur despite the social media company stating the problem had been fixed.
The Anchorage Daily News reports the Sealaska Heritage Institute and Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan issued a statement last week, urging Facebook to restore the posts by Tlingit artist Robert Miller.
Miller’s online posts advertising a sea otter fur hat for sale had been removed. The institute says the sea otter was legally harvested.
Facebook issued an apology last week and said the posts were restored.
The institute’s chief operating officer, Lee Kadinger, says Miller’s posts were still being rejected as of Wednesday.
A Facebook spokesperson said Wednesday the company is “reviewing the issue.”
___
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com