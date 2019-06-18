A red-flag fire warning has been issued for most of Benton County from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday night.

The rest of the Mid-Columbia region, including Franklin County and southern Benton County, are under a fire-weather watch for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The fire watch might be raised to a red-flag fire warning there, also, the National Weather Service said.

A series of cold fronts are crossing the area Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and low humidity.

Those weather conditions, combined with warm temperatures, can contribute to extreme wildfire behavior, according to the weather service.

In the Tri-Cities, the wind is expected to get stronger from Tuesday night to Wednesday night. Gusts of up to 26 mph are forecast for Tuesday night and could increase to 34 to 38 mph on Wednesday.

Temperatures should be cooler than the 101 last week, a record for June 13, and the 90s over the weekend.

Wednesday is expected to be in the 80s; Thursday may have a high of 77.

Normal highs for the third week of June average about 83 in the Tri-Cities.