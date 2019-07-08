ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An explosion rocked a fishing boat tied up in Whittier and two people on board are missing.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the Coast Guard is searching for the missing people with a Jayhawk helicopter.

The Coast Guard says a propane tank at around midnight Sunday exploded on a 99-foot (30-meter) fishing vessel at the Delong Dock, which is operated by the Alaska Railroad.

Petty Officer Amanda Norcross said says a railroad security officer called in the report.

The boat had a 5,500-gallon (20,820-liter) fuel capacity and it sank at the dock.

Norcross says a Coast Guard cutter has established a 1,000-yard (914-meter) safety zone around the sunken boat.

