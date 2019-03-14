MOOSE PASS, Alaska (AP) — A Kenai Peninsula truck driver died when heavy equipment he was hauling shifted forward and crushed the cab of his semi.
Alaska State Troopers say the accident Wednesday afternoon killed 46-year-old Marc Roderick of Anchor Point at Mile 33 Seward Highway near Moose Pass.
Roderick was pulling a trailer with an excavator on it.
Troopers say the semi left the snowy roadway and struck a rock wall.
The excavator moved forward and crushed the cab.
Roderick was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.