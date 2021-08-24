KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A former Klamath Falls police officer who stole narcotics from an evidence room and caused a DUII crash has pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges.

Thomas Reif, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge in a federal court in Medford, The Herald and News reported.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said Reif entered the Klamath Falls Police Department’s evidence room with an unauthorized key, and removed methamphetamine and fentanyl on Nov. 27, 2020.

Reif then overdosed while driving his police car and caused a multi-car crash, prosecutors said. A toxicology report showed Reif was under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

He faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in November.

He was hired as a Klamath Falls police officer in December 2014 and fired Dec. 1, 2020, according to state records.