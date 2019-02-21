GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A former Gardnerville man convicted of selling heroin as part of a drug ring at Lake Tahoe has been sentenced to up to six years in prison.
The Record-Courier reports 28-year-old Adam Guenther received consecutive sentences of one to three years after pleading guilty earlier this month to one count of drug trafficking and one count of sales of a controlled substance.
The former Nevada man was arrested in Jackson County, Oregon after fleeing Douglas County.
Attorney Kris Brown said the felony charges were the result of a drug sale that occurred before Guenther was caught with heroin twice in March 2018.
___
Information from: Gardnerville Record-Courier, http://www.recordcourier.com