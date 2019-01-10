PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Corvallis attorney who stole money from clients and a law firm has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 55-year-old Pamela Hediger was sentenced Thursday in federal court after pleading guilty to attempting to evade or defeat taxes and engaging in monetary transactions with property derived from unlawful activity.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Benton County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to aggravated theft, identity theft and tax evasion.

Prosecutors say she embezzled money from the firm’s client trust and business operating accounts.

Hediger was ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution and $471,399 in outstanding federal income taxes. She was ordered to forfeit her Corvallis home.

She also previously worked as a deputy district attorney in Benton County.

