SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former Lebanon police officer has been sentenced for shooting and killing an ex-girlfriend and a man who was with her in her house.

Brenton Wade Richmond, 50, was sentenced Thursday on two counts of second-degree murder following a three-day hearing in Albany in the deaths of Tammy Hopper and Erik Jacobs, The Statesman Journal reported.

He will serve back-to-back lifetime prison sentences and must serve 25 years before he is eligible for parole.

Richmond pleaded guilty to the lesser charges in January. He was initially charged with aggravated murder and other charges that were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Linn County District Attorney prosecutors said Richmond broke into Hopper’s house on Feb. 7, 2019 and fatally shot the couple.

Lebanon police found Hopper, 42, and Jacobs, 48, dead two days later. A day after that, Richmond was caught in Southern California as he tried to enter Mexico.

Linn County prosecutors said Richmond and Hopper were in a relationship on and off for nine years. Weeks before the murders he threatened to put her in a body bag if he found her with another man, prosecutors said.

Investigators testified they were able to trace Richmond’s steps from the night of the murders with help, in part, from neighbors’ video surveillance, his iPhone, and Hopper’s internet router.

Richmond worked as a Lebanon officer from 1995 until 2002.