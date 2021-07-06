ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Authorities issued mandatory evacuations on Tuesday because of a wildfire east of Roseburg.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after noon on Tuesday that people in homes, recreation areas and businesses on Oregon Highway 138 between mile marker 43 east to Eagle Rock Campground should leave the area immediately.

People in the area east of Eagle Rock Campground to Soda Springs should be prepared to leave immediately, the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

The wildfire known as the Jack Creek Fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Monday. Fire officials said the fire grew quickly given the steep terrain, abundance of fuels and inaccessibility. It’s burning north of Highway 138 and east of Jack Creek Road.