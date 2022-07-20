ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An evacuation order for about 65 residents of a subdivision near the community of Anderson has been lifted, Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said Wednesday.

The evacuation order went into place June 28 because of the Clear wildfire burning near Anderson. It was lifted Tuesday, he said.

“It’s been a long haul,” Walker said.

The fire destroyed about 30 structures but that includes just one, year-round residence, he said. The structures burned also included eight or nine cabins and a variety of other buildings, including sheds, garages and one shipping container that held about $100,000 of building materials, he said.

The fire burned nearly 113 square miles (292 square kilometers) near Anderson, which is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Fairbanks.

Rains have doused the fire, which at one time had over 550 personnel assigned to it. As of Wednesday, it was listed at 56% contained with full containment expected within the next 10 days, fire officials said.

“We’re so glad to see the rain,” Walker said. “When we went from red flag warning to flood warning in one day, we said, ‘We’ll take it.’

Lightning started the fire June 21.