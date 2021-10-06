EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Eugene School District has settled two lawsuits accusing a teacher of bullying and discrimination for $125,000 each plus attorney fees.

The lawsuits were filed by former South Eugene High School students Lexyngton McIntyre and Riley Duncan in 2018, the year after they graduated, the Register-Guard reported.

They accused former 4J teacher Michael Stasack of not respecting their accommodation needs as outlined in their district education plans for disabilities. They also accused the district of not doing enough to fix the “hostile environment” that prevailed, according to the court documents.

McIntyre’s case also noted other teachers not following the accommodations.

The cases were dismissed by a federal court judge, at the request of the school district but the students appealed and settled last month in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The settlement does not imply any admission of liability, district spokesperson Kerry Delf said in a statement. Delf said it was made solely to save the district and its taxpayers the time and expenses of continued litigation.

“The district responded promptly and appropriately to the complaints as soon as they were received (in 2014 and 2015). The district found that some errors had been made in the implementation of the students’ accommodations and took appropriate actions to prevent their reoccurrence.

The district also agreed to include a discussion about invisible disabilities and anti-bullying education in high school advisory classes this school year and the 2022-’23 school year.