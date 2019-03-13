EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two men are in police custody after an incident in Eugene, Oregon, in which shots were fired by a Eugene police officer.
No one was injured.
The Register-Guard reports the incident began around 4 a.m. Wednesday, when a Eugene police officer tried to stop two men. They had a physical confrontation with the officer before one of them took off running. The officer chased after the man on foot.
Meanwhile, a second police officer arrived and saw the second man allegedly stealing the first officer’s patrol vehicle.
The second officer fired his gun at the vehicle as it drove away. The stolen patrol vehicle was found a short time later, abandoned.