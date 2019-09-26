EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene man has been acquitted on charges alleging he caused the death of a baby in 2012.

The Register-Guard reports a Lane County Circuit Court jury reached a not guilty verdict Wednesday in the case against 34-year-old Tyler James Doyle. The jury acquitted Doyle of the first-degree manslaughter charge filed against him last year.

The jury also found Doyle not guilty on charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal negligent homicide.

Doyle was arrested in October 2018, accused of causing the death of 4-month-old Kelsyn James Kamakani Oetken, “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life,” according to a grand jury indictment filed at the time.

Eugene police investigated the case as a homicide, saying the infant was found to have sustained “significant brain trauma” consistent with having been violently shaken.

