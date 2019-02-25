EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured when a popular fried chicken food cart in Eugene exploded.
The Register-Guard reports the Buck Buck Food Cart exploded at about 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Eugene Springfield Fire Department.
An initial assessment by firefighters indicated gas lines to the food truck’s propane tank malfunctioned, causing the blast and destroying the food cart. The fire marshal is investigating.
A battalion chief said three additional buildings suffered damage and that a spike in air pressure in the lines at a nearby brewery caused all of the taps to open and spill beer.
Buck Buck owner Mikey Lawrence called it a shock and said updates would be posted on Facebook.
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com