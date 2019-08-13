JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it has reached a settlement with the operator of a gold mine northwest of Juneau over alleged discharge violations.

Under terms of the agreement, Coeur Alaska will pay $534,500 for alleged discharge violations and a reporting failure associated with the Kensington mine.

The EPA, in a release, said Coeur Alaska, as part of the agreements, neither confirms nor denies the claims outlined. A message seeking comment was left for a spokesman at the Chicago-based Coeur Mining, the mine’s parent company.

The issues were discovered in 2015 during a joint inspection by the EPA and Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, the Juneau Empire reported .

The EPA said the agreement resolves a series of alleged violations, including wastewater discharges and failure to conduct required monitoring, inspections and trainings.

“Coeur Alaska’s Kensington mine generates and manages large volumes of both wastewater and stormwater containing pollutants that can degrade water quality and seriously harm aquatic life,” Ed Kowalski, EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division director in Seattle, said in a release. He added later: “Coeur Alaska can and must do better in order to comply with our fundamental laws that protect people and the environment.”

On Aug. 1, the state of Alaska modified the mine’s permit to authorize discharge of residual acid rock drainage into Lower Slate Lake, the EPA said. Coeur consented to ensuring the drainage will be collected and treated before being discharged into the lake.

___

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com