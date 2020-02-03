SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature convenes its 2020 session Monday, with majority Democrats saying their top priority is legislation aimed at stemming global warming.

The environmental debate over a so-called cap and trade bill will likely dominate the 35-day session.

The new measure largely authored by Senate Democrats includes changes designed to assuage critics in the manufacturing and utility sectors, and create fewer impacts for rural Oregon but maintains a commitment to reduce greenhouse gases by certain percentages below 1990 levels.

The new bill splits the state into three geographic zones that would be phased in separately for rules that would likely increase gas and diesel prices, with Portland being affected first, then other large urban areas, and finally rural regions.

That approach is designed to address concerns that last year’s failed measure would have disproportionately affected rural communities where distances between homes and towns are great, with residents having little option but to drive.