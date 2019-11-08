SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An unauthorized person gained access to employee email accounts at Salem Health Hospitals & Clinics, but a hospital spokesman told the Statesman Journal that patient information was not misused.

The newspaper reported Thursday that the incident happened in July. The hospital did not say if the unauthorized person viewed patient information.

Salem’s largest private employer says patient information such as names, dates of birth and information about medical care they received was likely inside the email accounts.

Patients are also being warned to review statements of medical care they’ve received and contact their health care providers immediately if they notice anything suspicious.

Patients with concerns or questions can call Patients were asked to call 1-877-594-0958 Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

