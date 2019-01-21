JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — One of the industry representatives on the board that regulates Alaska’s legal marijuana industry says he’s being replaced.

Brandon Emmett says Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s boards and commissions director told him Dunleavy was going “in another direction” and Emmett’s service was no longer needed.

An email seeking comment was sent to a Dunleavy spokesman.

The administration previously removed from the board Jeff Ankerfelt, who held the public safety seat.

Emmett’s term was to expire March 1. He said was interested in continuing to serve.

The law setting up the five-member Marijuana Control Board calls for up to two members who are actively involved in the industry though one of those seats could go to a member of the general public.

The board has had two members involved in the industry.